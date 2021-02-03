National SAA is lining up last ducks for take-off But it is not yet clear when the airline will begin operating again because it will need a strategic equity partner BL PREMIUM

SAA is expected to be handed back to its owner — the department of public enterprises — and its board this month, department director-general Richard Tlhakudi told MPs on Wednesday.

It has been in business rescue since December 2019. In October 2020 the Treasury allocated the airline R10.5bn to settle liabilities and for some start-up capital...