SAA is lining up last ducks for take-off
But it is not yet clear when the airline will begin operating again because it will need a strategic equity partner
03 February 2021 - 18:30
SAA is expected to be handed back to its owner — the department of public enterprises — and its board this month, department director-general Richard Tlhakudi told MPs on Wednesday.
It has been in business rescue since December 2019. In October 2020 the Treasury allocated the airline R10.5bn to settle liabilities and for some start-up capital...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now