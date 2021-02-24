Struggle continues over SAA while Eskom limps on life support
SAA business rescue costs have risen, but Mboweni unmoved on new bailout
24 February 2021 - 14:05
SAA has made a plea for more money, asking for another R3.5bn from the budget, but finance minister Tito Mboweni has said he is yet to decide on the validity of the request.
The additional funding is required to fund the business rescue process, the cost of which has risen from R10.5bn, when originally agreed, to R19.3bn, the Treasury said in the Budget Review. ..
