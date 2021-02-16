SAA pays out some staff while others to be paid later this week
16 February 2021 - 18:02
The business rescue practitioners of SAA announced on Tuesday that ground staff and cabin crew who took voluntary severance packages in August 2020 have been paid.
Management specialists and pilots who took packages are to be paid this week...
