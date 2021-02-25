Cosatu fires political shot across ANC bow
The tripartite alliance is looking shaky as the union federation questions its support of the governing party in the upcoming elections
25 February 2021 - 18:01
Union federation Cosatu has fired a political shot across the ANC’s bow, despite it being a political ally, as Cosatu is set to have a special meeting to discuss its electoral support for the governing party.
Cosatu has a standing resolution to support the ANC, its alliance partner, during elections but has said the alliance “faces a serious crisis of legitimacy in the build-up to local government elections”...
