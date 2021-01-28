EDITORIAL: SA can’t have its cake … and eat it

The tension at the heart of the ANC’s lekgotla this past weekend — between the desperate need to extend social assistance to those hit hardest by the Covid pandemic and the lack of government funds to do so — goes to the heart of SA’s fiscal challenge and its failure to grow.

Enoch Godongwana, the head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, provided a succinct summation of SA’s "bleak" fiscal position: government expenditure is too high for the revenue that the economy can generate.

But set against the imperative to reduce the size of government in line with SA’s shrunken economic prospects is the plight of the poor.

The ANC keenly feels the need to extend the R350 a month special Covid-19 social relief grant for unemployed adults, which expires on January 31. Ideally, from a poverty alleviation point of view, it would form the basis of a permanent basic income grant to compensate for the economy’s inability to create sufficient low-paid jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says any extension of basic income relief will depend on the state of public finances, but it’s debatable whether the party grasps just how precarious this is. The situation prompted finance minister Tito Mboweni to tweet on Monday: "One cannot have everything at the same time. You have to prioritise within your existing resources. You must balance your books. You must internalise your budget constraint."

Given the R10bn splurged on SAA, and the extent to which the metros pushed through average wage increases of 6.2% last year (almost double inflation), the penny still hasn’t dropped. That SA has a hard budget constraint is far from being internalised in the ANC or broader alliance.

Cosatu still wants to improve the pay of public servants while trying to extend government benefits and services. Never mind that unless huge fiscal consolidation can be achieved, SA’s debt ratio will exceed 100% of GDP in the next few years and the sovereign will likely default.