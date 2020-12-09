National / Labour Samwu is questioning its support of the ANC The union wants a meeting with the ruling party as it will only support it ‘based on principle’ BL PREMIUM

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the largest municipal union in SA, has threatened to withdraw its support for the ANC in 2021’s local government elections.

Samwu said it will convene its central executive committee (CEC) early in 2021 to decide whether to support the governing party or not. ..