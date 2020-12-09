Samwu is questioning its support of the ANC
The union wants a meeting with the ruling party as it will only support it ‘based on principle’
09 December 2020 - 17:44
UPDATED 09 December 2020 - 18:31
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the largest municipal union in SA, has threatened to withdraw its support for the ANC in 2021’s local government elections.
Samwu said it will convene its central executive committee (CEC) early in 2021 to decide whether to support the governing party or not. ..
