If Mboweni goes ... Will Kganyago take his job?
Rumours are rife that finance minister Tito Mboweni may leave his post in a looming cabinet reshuffle. If so, there are few better replacements than Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. But would he want the job?
25 February 2021 - 05:00
Tito Mboweni, the Duke of the Duchy of Magoebaskloof with a penchant for quoting Dickens, the reluctant minister who "swallows rocks", delivered his fourth budget this week.
It may be his last. Speculation is rife that Mboweni is going to exit government, either in an upcoming cabinet reshuffle or by jumping ship himself...
