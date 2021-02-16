AUDITING WATCHDOG
Irba CEO Jenitha John quits over ‘negative perception’
16 February 2021 - 17:20
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) says CEO Jenitha John has resigned less than three weeks after finance minister Tito Mboweni sacked the entire board of the auditing watchdog at the end of January.
Irba, which oversees a local audit industry in crisis after audit failures at Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett, has faced criticism for John’s appointment as CEO in June 2020...
