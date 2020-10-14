National Proposed powers for audit regulator cause controversy A bill before parliament proposes giving the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors the power to search and seize with a warrant BL PREMIUM

Controversial legislative proposals to strengthen the powers of the regulator for the auditing profession elicited contrasting responses in parliament on Wednesday.

Among the provisions of the Auditing Profession Amendment Bill is to give the regulator — the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) — powers to search and seize documents with a warrant if no consent has been obtained beforehand for this.