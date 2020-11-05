Features / Cover Story Tongaat: what happened behind closed doors Did Jenitha John fail to ensure adequate oversight at Tongaat Hulett, or should she be lauded for helping to expose the scandal at the company? BL PREMIUM

Is Jenitha John being unfairly vilified for the accounting scandal at the venerable 128-year-old sugar producer Tongaat Hulett? To answer this question, the FM spoke to a number of company insiders and directors about what happened in the boardroom, behind closed doors.

As chair of Tongaat’s audit committee from 2011 to 2019, she sat at the heart of the board’s oversight body — which is why the furore over her appointment as CEO of audit regulator Irba has been so deafening.