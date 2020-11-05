Features / Cover Story Much ado about Jenitha John Fear and loathing at audit watchdog Irba Is the new CEO’s past at Tongaat Hulett hurting the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ ability to clean up SA’s struggling auditing industry? BL PREMIUM

It’s an organisation that sounds as stuffy and bloodless as any in SA. Yet it’s no exaggeration to say that the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) is one of the country’s most vital watchdogs, responsible for holding to account those auditors who gave us SA’s growing list of accounting scandals, from Steinhoff to Tongaat Hulett to EOH.

When Irba stops working, investors stop coming.