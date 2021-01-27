STATE OF DISASTER
Provinces should set booze rules, wine body argues
Vinpro wants the ban to be lifted with immediate effect by the court in its hearing on February 5
27 January 2021 - 13:04
UPDATED 27 January 2021 - 23:20
Vinpro, the wine industry body that is taking the government to court over the liquor sales ban, which it says threatens a key sector of the Western Cape economy, has argued that provincial authorities should have the power to make alcohol regulations under the national state of disaster.
The organisation, which represents more than 2,500 wine farmers and large-scale wine producers, has adopted a two-fold legal strategy: asking the court to lift the prohibition in the Western Cape, where the number of Covid-19 cases is stabilising; and arguing that the government has interpreted the Disaster Management Act incorrectly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now