National STATE OF DISASTER Provinces should set booze rules, wine body argues Vinpro wants the ban to be lifted with immediate effect by the court in its hearing on February 5 BL PREMIUM

Vinpro, the wine industry body that is taking the government to court over the liquor sales ban, which it says threatens a key sector of the Western Cape economy, has argued that provincial authorities should have the power to make alcohol regulations under the national state of disaster.

The organisation, which represents more than 2,500 wine farmers and large-scale wine producers, has adopted a two-fold legal strategy: asking the court to lift the prohibition in the Western Cape, where the number of Covid-19 cases is stabilising; and arguing that the government has interpreted the Disaster Management Act incorrectly...