Non-alcohol brands gain from booze ban
The value of the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market is anticipated to reach $30bn in 2025
24 January 2021 - 00:04
The ban on the sale of alcohol has catapulted SA’s non-alcoholic adult drinks industry to a strong growth trajectory, a trend that is expected to continue.
Johannes le Roux, founder and managing director of The Duchess Drinks Company, said the company’s non-alcoholic adult drinks brands revenue grew by 100% year on year in December 2020. He expects a similar performance in 2021...
