Business Non-alcohol brands gain from booze ban The value of the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market is anticipated to reach $30bn in 2025

The ban on the sale of alcohol has catapulted SA’s non-alcoholic adult drinks industry to a strong growth trajectory, a trend that is expected to continue.

Johannes le Roux, founder and managing director of The Duchess Drinks Company, said the company’s non-alcoholic adult drinks brands revenue grew by 100% year on year in December 2020. He expects a similar performance in 2021...