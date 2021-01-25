National Western Cape pushes for relaxation of level 3 lockdown restrictions There’s no hope of recovery for the festive season, but summer is not yet over and jobs can be saved, says MEC David Maynier BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape provincial government is pushing for the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, including the opening of beaches, the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales, and a review of the curfew.

The DA-led provincial government says, considering the evidence that the Western Cape has passed its peak and the demand on health services is stabilising, there needs to be an urgent reconsideration of the alert level 3 restrictions that are hurting the economy and resulting in almost daily business closures and jobs losses...