Business Booze ban: SAB lays off 550 Brewer suspends contracts of temporary workers as restriction on liquor sales bites BL PREMIUM

More than 500 SAB staff received their last pay cheque on Friday after the company suspended their employment due to the ban on the sale of alcohol, a restriction that continues to claim casualties across the sector.

SAB, owned by global brewer AB InBev, told Business Times it had suspended the contracts of 550 temporary workers indefinitely and with immediate effect...