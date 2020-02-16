National Horse-racing body determined to chase down Mkhwebane for legal fees payment BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest horse-racing body has accused public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of refusing to accept that she can be held personally liable for the fees spent on challenging her reports in court.

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure has dismissed Mkhwebane’s repetition of arguments that have already been rejected by the Constitutional Court in Mkhwebane's efforts to avoid what could end up being the biggest personal-costs order granted against her.