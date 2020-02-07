National Busisiwe Mkhwebane insists she has done ‘an excellent job’ The public protector denies the DA’s accusations that she is incompetent and must be removed from office BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied the DA’s accusations that she is incompetent and must be removed from office, and insists that there is clear evidence that she has done “an excellent job”.

Mkhwebane this week launched an urgent bid to block any inquiry into her fitness to hold office from proceeding, pending her main challenge to the unconstitutionality of the process that could lead to her removal.