Busisiwe Mkhwebane insists she has done ‘an excellent job’
The public protector denies the DA’s accusations that she is incompetent and must be removed from office
07 February 2020 - 07:48
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied the DA’s accusations that she is incompetent and must be removed from office, and insists that there is clear evidence that she has done “an excellent job”.
Mkhwebane this week launched an urgent bid to block any inquiry into her fitness to hold office from proceeding, pending her main challenge to the unconstitutionality of the process that could lead to her removal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now