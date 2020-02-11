Presidency tells Busisiwe Mkhwebane to stay in her lane
This time the fight is over horse racing and her ordering the president to create a committee to set up oversight of the sport
11 February 2020 - 17:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of trying to usurp his powers and those of parliament by ordering the establishment of a new independent body to regulate the horse racing industry.
Ramaphosa and presidency director-general Cassius Lubisi have gone to court to overturn yet another of Mkhwebane’s findings on the commercialisation of the horse racing industry, which they argue repeats the disastrous mistakes of her invalidated Reserve Bank report.
