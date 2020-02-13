GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s guest list gives SA the middle finger
Onlookers may well think that the public protector celebrated her birthday with the who’s who of state capture
13 February 2020 - 17:54
It is concerning that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sees nothing wrong with inviting people she is investigating, or those facing criminal charges, to her 50th birthday party.
While our constitution provides that everyone has the right to freedom of association, the public protector, who has a critical role in strengthening democracy, should be concerned about perceptions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now