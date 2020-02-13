Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s guest list gives SA the middle finger Onlookers may well think that the public protector celebrated her birthday with the who’s who of state capture BL PREMIUM

It is concerning that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sees nothing wrong with inviting people she is investigating, or those facing criminal charges, to her 50th birthday party.

While our constitution provides that everyone has the right to freedom of association, the public protector, who has a critical role in strengthening democracy, should be concerned about perceptions.