Richard Branson apologises to SA for racially exclusionary tweet

British billionaire and Virgin founder Richard Branson apologised on Tuesday for posting a picture on Twitter he admitted “clearly lacked diversity” as he launched his new entrepreneurship development centre in SA.

On Monday he tweeted a picture of himself and eight others captioned, “We aim to become the heart of entrepreneurship in Southern Africa”.

It featured no blacks in a country where they make up 80% of the population.

That sparked outrage as racial tensions remain high and the majority black population is still economically marginalised 25 years after the demise of apartheid.