National

Mkhwebane slams Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers for ‘litigation through the media’

The public protector was responding to accusations about unlawfully using information in an FIC report about ANC election campaign funds

11 September 2019 - 16:25 Lwandile Bhengu
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (centre). Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (centre). Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers of “perpetuating unnecessary litigation through the media”.

Mkhwebane was speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, where she met speaker Nontembeko Boyce and the institution’s strategic leadership about pursuing closer co-operation with provincial leaders and committees.

“It’s so unfortunate that the ... president’s lawyers are litigating through the media. It’s a challenge for us as an institution that they shouldn’t be perpetuating this unnecessary ligation through the media,” she said.

Mkhwebane was responding to a question on accusations made by Ramaphosa’s lawyers that she had unlawfully used information contained in a report by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to make adverse findings on Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign funding.

Ramaphosa has described Mkhwebane’s report on his campaign funding as legally and factually flawed and is challenging its validity in the high court in Pretoria.

In a letter sent to lawyers for the FIC last week, Ramaphosa’s attorney Peter Harris argued that Mkhwebane had violated the FIC Act by using the intelligence it provided to her office as evidence in her report on the CR17 campaign’s funding. This was despite an explicit statement by the FIC director, Xolisile Khanyile, that this information was “not evidence and is to be used for intelligence purposes only”. 

“The public protector’s reliance on the information contained in the FIC report as evidence is a clear contravention of the condition imposed by the FIC director in terms of section 40(3) of the act,” Harris said, adding that this amounted to a clear “misuse” of FIC information.

Mkhwebane said on Wednesday that her office would address those issues when it prepares its response to the court. “We will present our position as far as that is concerned and it’s a matter of law.” 

When asked if she would meet Ramaphosa to discuss the “ligation through the media”, she said, “Sometimes letters are very cold. Sometimes it is good for us to just sit down and engage on things that are very important.

“As a constitutional institution, we are here to support and strengthen constitutional democracy. We are not here to be antagonistic towards government.”

The public protector also took a swipe at the media, saying journalists needed to focus more on issues of good governance and transparency.

“I think for the journalists, they need to be focusing on what the law is saying as far as the conduct of our leaders and the issues of good governance and transparency, instead of us focusing on this issue of litigation through the media.”

Asked about the possibility of an investigation by parliament into her fitness to hold office, Mkhwebane said: “I will leave that to the speaker of parliament to comment, but what I have done as the public protector is that until such time I am approached officially to comment on process or exercise my rights, that’s when I will be able to respond on that.”

With Karyn Maughan

Mkhwebane’s use of Financial Intelligence Centre information illegal, says Ramaphosa’s lawyer

Director stipulated information provided was not evidence and was to be used for intelligence purposes only
National
21 hours ago

DA’s draft rules for removing public protector referred to sub-committee

The rules committee decided to refer the DA’s proposed draft set of rules, together with another draft to a sub-committee
National
1 day ago

CR17 bank statements were legally obtained, intelligence centre says

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused the FIC of unlawfully leaking bank statements linked to his 2017 election campaign
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa appoints justices to ...
National
2.
Mkhwebane slams Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers for ...
National
3.
SA finalises trade deal with UK ahead of Brexit
National
4.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng defends controversial SABC ...
National

Related Articles

Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused of threatening racing body Phumelela

National

Ramaphosa wants Constitutional Court to hear EFF’s public protector application

National

DA proposes draft rules for removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

BLSA joins calls for axing of public protector Mkhwebane

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.