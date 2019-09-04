National

Ramaphosa wants Constitutional Court to hear EFF’s public protector application

The president believes it has no prospect of success, but says it raises important issues about institutions central to a constitutional democracy

04 September 2019 - 19:01 Genevieve Quintal
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Constitutional Court to hear the EFF’s application for leave to appeal the high court judgment that suspended the public protector’s remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This is even though he believes it has no prospect of success.

The EFF is continuing with the application despite Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week withdrawing her urgent Constitutional Court bid to force Ramaphosa to take action against Gordhan over the so-called Sars rogue unit. Gordhan has also filed an affidavit asking the highest court in the country to dismiss the EFF’s application.

In July, Pretoria High Court judge Sulet Potterill ordered that the remedial action in Mkhwebane’s report on the unit be suspended pending a review application lodged by Gordhan.

She found that the minister had a prima facie case for an interim interdict and said there was simply no suitable alternative remedy available to him in view of the binding nature of the public protector’s remedial action.

It was argued by the public protector that the ruling was devastating to the functioning of her office, and required urgent attention by the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa, in his affidavit to the court, said the appeal raised important issues of a constitutional nature concerning institutions central to the country’s constitutional democracy, such as the executive, the public protector and the courts. He said that following the high court judgment, public controversy has “raged” with potentially damaging consequences for the office of the public protector and the court.

It was in the public interest for the Constitutional Court to pronounce finally on the issues raised in the proposed appeal so that clarity is provided on the respective responsibilities of the executive, public protector and the high court in matters of this nature, Ramaphosa said.

The president said there was a pressing national need for the Constitutional Court to exercise its authority over the central constitutional dispute, which is whether the high court had the power to interdict the implementation of the public protector’s remedial action against an executive organ of state while a report is being challenged.

“A judgment of this court will end any constitutional law controversy that either bases the public disputants’ positions or serves as cover for those positions. In this way, it will assist speedily to put an end to a vituperative public dispute that is harmful to our constitutional democracy,” Ramaphosa said.

Gordhan, in his answering affidavit to the Constitutional Court, said the prospect of success of the EFF’s application was weakened as a result of the public protector withdrawing. “If the public protector no longer has confidence that this application is appropriate, it is unclear on what basis the EFF can persist in its parasitic application.” 

Gordhan said it was difficult to understand how the EFF could make claims about the impact of the high court order on the public protector in the face of her silence. “These developments also raise the prospect that the EFF’s persistence in this application is part of its ongoing political campaign against me.” 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws appeal to Constitutional Court

‘She is not at liberty to talk about the reasons … She took advice from her legal team, leading to that decision,’ her spokesperson said
National
6 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa takes aim at ‘unlawful’ financial intelligence unit leak

The president's lawyers suggest the Financial Intelligence Centre unlawfully leaked bank account statements to public protector
National
6 days ago

Justice committee takes step to review Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has been asked to urgently ask the rules committee to draw up rules for removing the public protector
National
1 week ago

Bruised Mkhwebane goes to the Concourt to appeal Gordhan judgment

Protector says ruling will ‘create unbearable conditions’ for the functioning of her office
National
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane failed the people — judge

Protector’s conduct constitutes ‘gross negligence’. Ruling to intensify calls for her removal
National
2 weeks ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane considers lodging a complaint against high court judge

Judge Sulet Potterill found that Mkhwebane's remedial orders were 'vague, contradictory and nonsensical'
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Kgalema Motlanthe bemoans costly compromises to ...
National
2.
Violent attacks against foreigners in SA ...
National
3.
‘Fall guy’ in Gupta Waterkloof landing resigns
National
4.
SIU special tribunal to begin operations soon, ...
National

Related Articles

Mkhwebane relied on public outrage in Zille colonialism tweet probe, court hears

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused of threatening racing body Phumelela

National

DA proposes draft rules for removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

Cyril Ramaphosa takes aim at ‘unlawful’ financial intelligence unit leak

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.