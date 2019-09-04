Ramaphosa wants Constitutional Court to hear EFF’s public protector application

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Constitutional Court to hear the EFF’s application for leave to appeal the high court judgment that suspended the public protector’s remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This is even though he believes it has no prospect of success.

The EFF is continuing with the application despite Busisiwe Mkhwebane last week withdrawing her urgent Constitutional Court bid to force Ramaphosa to take action against Gordhan over the so-called Sars rogue unit. Gordhan has also filed an affidavit asking the highest court in the country to dismiss the EFF’s application.

In July, Pretoria High Court judge Sulet Potterill ordered that the remedial action in Mkhwebane’s report on the unit be suspended pending a review application lodged by Gordhan.

She found that the minister had a prima facie case for an interim interdict and said there was simply no suitable alternative remedy available to him in view of the binding nature of the public protector’s remedial action.

It was argued by the public protector that the ruling was devastating to the functioning of her office, and required urgent attention by the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa, in his affidavit to the court, said the appeal raised important issues of a constitutional nature concerning institutions central to the country’s constitutional democracy, such as the executive, the public protector and the courts. He said that following the high court judgment, public controversy has “raged” with potentially damaging consequences for the office of the public protector and the court.

It was in the public interest for the Constitutional Court to pronounce finally on the issues raised in the proposed appeal so that clarity is provided on the respective responsibilities of the executive, public protector and the high court in matters of this nature, Ramaphosa said.

The president said there was a pressing national need for the Constitutional Court to exercise its authority over the central constitutional dispute, which is whether the high court had the power to interdict the implementation of the public protector’s remedial action against an executive organ of state while a report is being challenged.