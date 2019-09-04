National Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused of threatening racing body Phumelela Gaming company says public protector's findings were a ‘massive overreach of public protector's powers’ BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly threatened SA’s largest horse-racing body with a far-reaching investigation into its operations after it refused to pay one of its main accusers a proposed R10m legal settlement.

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited has said that a November 2018 letter Mkhwebane sent to it about its "regrettable" decision not to agree to a settlement proposal made by thoroughbred racehorse breeder Phindiwe Kema demonstrated that the public protector was biased against the company and failed to uphold the constitutional obligations of her office.