Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused of threatening racing body Phumelela
Gaming company says public protector's findings were a ‘massive overreach of public protector's powers’
04 September 2019 - 05:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly threatened SA’s largest horse-racing body with a far-reaching investigation into its operations after it refused to pay one of its main accusers a proposed R10m legal settlement.
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited has said that a November 2018 letter Mkhwebane sent to it about its "regrettable" decision not to agree to a settlement proposal made by thoroughbred racehorse breeder Phindiwe Kema demonstrated that the public protector was biased against the company and failed to uphold the constitutional obligations of her office.
