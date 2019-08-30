BLSA joins calls for axing of public protector Mkhwebane
Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso says protector uses her office for political shenanigans
30 August 2019 - 05:10
The CEO of the business organisation that gained prominence over its public stance against corruption in the latter stages of Jacob Zuma’s presidency has accused public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of political bias and called for her removal.
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) said Mkhwebane, who has been branded dishonest and incompetent by the Constitutional Court, uses her office for "political shenanigans". This empowers those who want to distract the country from corruption disclosures at the Zondo commission, it said. BLSA’s members include some of the country’s largest companies,
