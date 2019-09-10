National Mkhwebane’s use of Financial Intelligence Centre information illegal, says Ramaphosa’s lawyer Director stipulated information provided was not evidence and was to be used for intelligence purposes only BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of unlawfully using information contained in a report by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to make adverse findings on his CR17 election campaign funding.

The standoff between Ramaphosa’s lawyers and the FIC comes as North Gauteng High Court judge president Dunstan Mlambo on Monday issued a statement condemning a “scurrilous fake news” Twitter campaign.