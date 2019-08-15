National

Court finds Mkhwebane and public protector’s office must pay Estina costs

The public protector has been ordered to pay another legal costs order in her personal capacity, after the Pretoria high court found she ‘failed the people of SA’ in her Estina investigation

15 August 2019 - 11:52 Karyn Maughan
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been ordered to pay another legal costs order in her personal capacity, after the Pretoria high court on Thursday found that she “failed the people of SA” in her invalid investigation on the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project. 

Mkhwebane has been ordered to pay 85% of the DA and Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution’s (Casac) legal costs in her official capacity as public protector and 7.5% of those costs in her personal capacity. 

Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, says she will seek to appeal the ruling, not because it could “bankrupt” her, but “on a matter of principle”. 

Judge Ronel Tolmay, who in May declared that Mkhwebane’s report on the dairy project in Vrede, Free State, was unconstitutional, relied on the Constitutional Court’s damning SA Reserve Bank personal costs ruling against the public protector to support her decision.

Gifted to Estina in 2013 under a free 99-year lease by the Free State agriculture department, the Vrede farm was intended to empower 100 black dairy farmers. Instead, the GuptaLeaks revealed how at least R30m paid to the Guptas via the farm allegedly ended up funding the family’s lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

Tolmay found that Mkhwebane’s “failure and dereliction of duty” in the Estina matter were “far worse and more lamentable” than in her Bank investigation because her conduct had affected the rights of the poor and vulnerable. 

“They were deprived of their one chance to create a better life for themselves,” Tolmay said. 

“The intended beneficiaries of the Estina project were disenfranchised by the very people who were supposed to uplift them. Yet the public protector turned a blind eye.” 

Mkhwebane’s initial report on Vrede, which Casac alleged was based on an edited version of a draft report compiled by Thuli Madonsela, sparked public outrage after it failed to make any findings against former Free State premier Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, the MEC of agriculture at the time of the Vrede project. 

Magashule is currently the ANC secretary-general. 

Segalwe on Thursday said Mkhwebane was conducting further investigations into the Vrede project and had now interviewed both Magashula and Zwane. 

Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane legal battles not helping growth, says IDC

The current political climate is retarding the push to improve SA’s sluggish economy, says the IDC, adding that the country needs ‘leadership focus’
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa wins battle against Mkhwebane over Gordhan disciplinary action

The judge said it was ‘mind boggling’ that the public protector had not agreed to an interdict staying the implementation of her remedial actions
National
1 week ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says criminal charges are ‘frivolous’

Accountability Now has pointed out that, in terms of the constitution, Mkhwebane can be suspended ‘at any time after the start of proceedings’
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GRAPHIC: The government’s spending plans and ...
National
2.
Mcebisi Jonas writes of ‘deep sense of loss’ in ...
National
3.
Court finds Mkhwebane and public protector’s ...
National
4.
PIC looks to invest in West African gold mining
National

Related Articles

Standoff between Mkhwebane and Ramaphosa over evidence in probe

National

Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane eases back in fight with Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Hawks to investigate fraud complaint against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.