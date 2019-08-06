Hawks to investigate fraud complaint against Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman submits affidavit to police in which he recommends that charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice be brought
06 August 2019 - 20:16
Elite crime fighting unit the Hawks on Tuesday confirmed it will investigate a fraud case against embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The investigation follows charges laid at the Ocean View police station in Cape Town by nonprofit organisation Accountability Now’s director Paul Hoffman.
