Standoff between Mkhwebane and Ramaphosa over evidence in probe
Dispute between president and public protector over whether her evidence will be made public comes to a head
15 August 2019 - 05:12
A standoff has developed between lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the evidence she used to make her politically explosive findings about Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign funding — and whether or not it should be made publicly available.
While Ramaphosa has publicly stated that he did not want to comment on Mkhwebane’s motives in investigating who funded his campaign, accusations by his legal team that the public protector may have used unlawfully obtained evidence to make far-reaching findings of alleged money-laundering and potential conflict of interest against him have upped the ante in the president’s legal battle with the Chapter 9 institution.
