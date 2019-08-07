National Busisiwe Mkhwebane eases back in fight with Cyril Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has backed off from fighting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent court bid to stay her remedial action against him in her report on his CR17 election funding — pending his legal challenge to that report.

Ramaphosa’s application will interdict Mkhwebane’s order that national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi investigate the “prima facie” evidence of money laundering she claims to have uncovered. It is due to be heard on Monday.