BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action

The president has secured an interdict staying the implementation of the public protector’s remedial action against him in her CR17 report

12 August 2019 - 10:47 Karyn Maughan
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured an interdict staying the implementation of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him in her report on his CR17 election campaign, which includes an order that he disclose all his funders to parliament.

Mkhwebane did not oppose Ramaphosa’s application, and it was granted by agreement by judge Peter Mabuse in the Pretoria high court on Monaday morning.

Under the terms of the order granted by Mabuse, Ramaphosa’s challenge to Mkhwebane’s report will be heard on an “expedited basis”. The president contends that it is crucial that the case is decided as soon as possible.

Read the court's ruling here

The court did not address the dispute brewing between Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane over the so-called rule 53 record in this case, which includes bank statements and e-mails used by the public protector to make her adverse findings against Ramaphosa.

The president’s lawyers asked on Friday that much of this record be sealed, until such time as the lawfulness of how it was obtained is established. Many of the bank records apparently linked to the report were subsequently leaked to various media publications at the weekend.

The presidency has expressed concern over those leaks.

Mkhwebane has yet to formally respond to this statement.

