David Mabuza will not be drawn into fight between Gordhan and Mkhwebane

Last week in Parliament, Ramaphosa — who is seen to be in the same ANC faction as Gordhan, striving to clean up government and state-owned entities — came out in strong support of the minister, describing him as a person of commitment and integrity.

Ramaphosa avoided commenting on the merits of the court case, but said: “I can express a view on the character of the minister and the contribution he has made to the liberation of our country. I have appointed him to a critical and demanding position in cabinet because I know him to be a person of commitment and integrity.”

Responding to questions from the EFF during a question and answer session in parliament on Thursday, Mabuza brought up the sub-judice rule, arguing that the Sars “rogue unit” matter was still to be decided by the courts and therefore it would be premature to comment.

“The constitution of the republic provides that ‘any intelligence service, other than any intelligence division of the defence force or the police service, may be established only by the president as the head of the national executive, and only in terms of the national legislation," he said.

In a follow-up question, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked Mabuza whether, taking his response into account, he believed that establishing an intelligence unit in Sars would be illegal, “meaning it would be a rogue unit and as a result it would mean that your government has to take action against the individuals involved, disband it, and make sure it doesn’t happen again”.

Mabuza refused to comment further, saying the matter was before the courts. The EFF and the DA challenged this assertion stating that parliament was within its rights to interrogate the matter and hold the executive to account. National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise eventually ruled that the supplementary question should be set aside until she received clarity on whether it was in line with the rules of the house.