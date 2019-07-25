JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa teeters on a tightrope
Ramaphosa’s ANC has not had the courage to support a DA motion to remove Mkhwebane, so she plays factional politics
25 July 2019 - 05:00
There are very few South Africans who do not know how a complaint handled by Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the person who occupies the office of the public protector, will pan out.
If it involves anyone from the so-called Jacob Zuma faction of the ANC, it will be dismissed and the culprit will walk. If it involves anyone who has spoken out against state capture it will be pursued with zeal and they will be found to be in violation of the laws or the constitution of the land.
