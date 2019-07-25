Opinion

WATCH: Can the beleaguered Busisiwe Mkhwebane keep her job?

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

25 July 2019 - 09:31 Business Day TV
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the past week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team debates Eskom’s latest bailout and how it will affect the economy, the mounting calls for the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to step down and whether Pepsi Co’s bid for Pioneer Foods is a vote of confidence in SA.

