National NEWS ANALYSIS: Mr President, SA does not want 'everyone in the kraal'

An EFF statement on Sunday calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to “take a leave of absence” while the high court decides on his application to review public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report did not have the intended impact.

It was meant to shake the earth under Ramaphosa, weaken him politically and give his detractors a new talking point to rattle his presidency. By mid-morning on Monday, however, the EFF’s call had fizzled out.