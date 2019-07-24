NEWS ANALYSIS: Mr President, SA does not want ‘everyone in the kraal’
24 July 2019 - 05:10
An EFF statement on Sunday calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to “take a leave of absence” while the high court decides on his application to review public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report did not have the intended impact.
It was meant to shake the earth under Ramaphosa, weaken him politically and give his detractors a new talking point to rattle his presidency. By mid-morning on Monday, however, the EFF’s call had fizzled out.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.