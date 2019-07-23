Court reserves judgment in Gordhan Sars unit application

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will have to wait a few more days to find out if implementation of the remedial action in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’) so-called rogue unit is suspended pending a judicial review.

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday reserved judgment in the urgent application brought by Gordhan to interdict the remedial action pending an application to have the damning report reviewed and set aside.

This was the first application to be heard by the court in the legal battle between Gordhan and Mkhwebane. The minister is also taking her report on the early pension payout of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay on judicial review.

Gordhan’s application was supported by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Pillay and another former Sars commissioner, Oupa Magashule. The two commissioners were also mentioned in Mkhwebane’s report. The public protector and the EFF opposed the application.

Judge Sulet Potterill, after hearing arguments all day, said the matter was “crisp” but wanted a few days to formulate her judgment.