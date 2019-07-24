National Mkhwebane ups the ante in legal fight with Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Following the Constitutional Court ruling that she was dishonest and acted in bad faith in her Reserve Bank investigation, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane upped the ante in her legal battle with President Cyril Ramaphosa over his failure to take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In an affidavit to high court in Pretoria, Mkhwebane implied the president was unconstitutionally taking the side of his political ally against her.