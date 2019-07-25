Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: How is it that Mkhwebane did not resign, in disgrace, on Monday at the Constitutional Court? The past week has brought forth so many examples of shamelessness, mendacity and double-dealing and dimmed expectations, even an ardent cynic would be spoilt for choice BL PREMIUM

In life, the opposite of shame is shamelessness. In public life, the antonym of shame is impunity. In both cases, it means you act unbound by the norms of decency, accountability, probity and ethics. Consequences for wrongful acts are for dummies and dupes.

In a country where shamelessness and impunity are the norm, the abnormal and the outrageous become normalised and even standardised. Expectations are lowered, mediocrity becomes the synonym for excellence, hypocrisy replaces hope. The wise retreat from public engagement and the skilled find greener pastures far away.