Busisiwe Mkhwebane under pressure

In a report that Ramaphosa has described as "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed", Mkhwebane not only determined that the president deliberately misled parliament about Watson’s donation to his campaign, but ordered that national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi investigate "prima facie evidence" of money laundering linked to Ramaphosa’s campaign.

Mkhwebane has ordered Ramaphosa to disclose the identities of all those who funded his hard-fought campaign to win the presidency of the ANC. And, in a statement that will undoubtedly provide ammunition for Ramaphosa’s critics and opponents within the ruling party, she suggested his funding may have exposed the president to the "risk" of state capture.

"We are now in an era where we are speaking about the ‘state of capture’ and ‘state capture’," Mkhwebane said in an interview after the release of her report on Ramaphosa.

"We should as a country be transparent; we should as a country not allow a situation where we repeat what’s alleged to have happened. We are busy with the state capture inquiry and we don’t want a situation where we have leaders, a president ... owing some favours or [have it] reflect as if he is beholden.

"They [the funders] can say no, they don’t expect anything — but at the end of the day, surely these people are benefiting something from the state."

When asked if she was saying Ramaphosa, the champion of a government clean-up, may himself be "captured", Mkhwebane said: "He exposed himself to the risk of this conflict."

She went on to question the interests of such donors, asking: "What businesses, what contracts, do they have with the state which make them donate so much money? I don’t think there’ll be a situation where you just give money just for giving money and not expect anything in return … and that is very wrong, because it then affects the decision-making and the priorities of the country."