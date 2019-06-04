Compliance will help Sars reach revenue target, says Edward Kieswetter

Kieswetter took up the job of Sars commissioner on May 1 after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment in March. He took over from Mark Kingon, a Sars veteran who took over in an acting capacity after Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane in 2018.

Moyane was fired in November, in line with recommendations from judge Robert Nugent, who headed a commission of inquiry into governance failures at the institution. The failures were blamed for revenue shortfalls that led to a VAT increase in 2018, the first in more than two decades, which hurt the country’s poorest.

Kieswetter, who has been in the job for just more than a month, announced on Tuesday that the 2019/2020 tax season would officially open on August 1, while taxpayers who are registered for eFiling or have access to Sars’s mobile app, could file their income tax returns from July 1.

“We would like to reiterate our commitment to building confidence between the SA public and the SA Revenue Service,” Kieswetter said at a briefing in Pretoria. “It is very important for us, and [we are] working hard to earn the trust of the SA public. We will continue the work of ensuring tax morality and compliance.”

Kieswetter said voluntary compliance is the highest leverage to reduce the tax burden on everyone. He also announced that Sars had raised the tax threshold for returns to R500,000. The previous threshold covered those earning less than R350,000 a year, meaning they did not have to file returns.

During the last tax season 1.5-million taxpayers were not required to file submitted returns.

The closing date for the tax season will be October 31 for those filing at Sars branches. For taxpayers who use eFiling, the deadline is December 4 and for provisional taxpayers who file online the closing date is January 31 2020.

Kieswetter said tax is simply an overlay of economic activity and if Sars is better connected to the economy it could serve it better.

He gave a warning to those who are not tax compliant and said there will be consequences. “We go out of our way to assist honest taxpayers but dishonest taxpayers will experience consequences for their action.”

quintalg@businesslive.co.za