New Sars boss Edward Kieswetter sets his sights on state capture

So Moyane has gone, but there are concerns that little has yet been done to weed out those aligned to him.

For Kieswetter, the matter is simple: if you’re not on the side of SA’s young democracy — of healing and deepening that democracy — then "you are part of the problem".

He says the Nugent commission flagged certain individuals in the breakdown of Sars, adding that he will follow up on, and accelerate the implementation of, the commission’s recommendations.

While Kieswetter notes that internal disciplinary procedures and processes have been instituted in some cases, he says he will "make sure that [these are] very quickly dealt with because [they] create uncertainty in the organisation".

But he says he will not pick an argument with anyone simply for the sake of it. "It would not serve me well if I walk in on day one and suspect everybody. If I do that, then those people who are actually complicit — whether by omission or commission — they would kind of get away with it, because I would be generalising and painting everyone with the same brush."

He does, however, intend to move quickly, engaging with senior leaders and inviting them to share what they know with him.

"People will quickly reveal their true colours — where they stand — and I will invite people to tell me where they stand," he says.

Kieswetter says he cannot afford to include anyone in his senior leadership team who is not dedicated to turning Sars around.

However, he does not need people to be loyal to him personally, but rather to the revenue service’s purpose.

For his own part, he says, when President Cyril Ramaphosa sent out the thuma mina call, he had to rethink his retirement plans, instead putting up his hand and saying "If I am needed, send me."

The new commissioner, the son of a labourer and a seamstress, was "born on the slopes of Table Mountain". Growing up in a township, in an environment rife with gangsterism, he was determined that neither society nor his circumstances would define him.

"So from my dad, who was the slave driver, I learnt the ethic of hard work, and from my mum I learnt that I am here to be a blessing," Kieswetter says.

It’s this mix that he will bring to Sars. Not that he’s new to the tax authority. Kieswetter was deputy commissioner between 2004 and 2009, when the agency was headed by current public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Asked about what he expects will have changed in the intervening years, he talks about being a "light" and not focusing on the negative.

"We need to stop talking about the negativity around Sars. The Nugent commission is there; the findings of what went wrong in the past four years are there. It’s sad what the reality is, [but] we have to deal with it.