Mark Kingon to stay on as Ramaphosa mulls new Sars boss

The 90-day term of acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon ended on Thursday, and speculation is that it could be extended.

Axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's court loss this week opened the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent commissioner to turn around the embattled tax agency.

Business Day understands that Kingon's term may be extended, pending a process to be put in place by Ramaphosa to appoint a new commissioner.

However, an extension has to be signed off by finance minister Tito Mboweni. The treasury could not immediately respond on the matter, while the presidency could not be reached for comment.