Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Mark Kingon to stay on as Ramaphosa mulls new Sars boss

13 December 2018 - 20:05 NATASHA MARRIAN
Mark Kingon, acting commissioner of Sars. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Mark Kingon, acting commissioner of Sars. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The 90-day term of acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Mark Kingon ended on Thursday, and speculation is that it could be extended. 

Axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's court loss this week opened the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent commissioner to turn around the embattled tax agency. 

Business Day understands that Kingon's term may be extended, pending a process to be put in place by Ramaphosa to appoint a new commissioner.

However, an extension has to be signed off by finance minister Tito Mboweni. The treasury could not immediately respond on the matter, while the presidency could not be reached for comment. 

The South African Revenue Service Act allows the finance minister to appoint an acting commissioner for a period of 90 days at a time. Kingon was appointed by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in March and this has since been extended twice. 

The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday dismissed Moyane's application to block Ramaphosa from appointing a successor and to stop the Sars commission of inquiry into administration and governance of the tax agency, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, from submitting its final report to Ramaphosa. 

Moyane's loss means that Ramaphosa is now cleared to appoint a permanent Sars boss and Nugent can submit his final report, which his legal counsel last week told the court was ready to go.

The deadline for the submission of the report is Friday this week.

Nugent in his interim report urged Ramaphosa to axe Moyane and urgently appoint a new commissioner, however, he added that the president should follow "an open and transparent process that is subject to critical appraisal, but without compromising the urgency of the appointment".

While Moyane has indicated that he will appeal against Tuesday's judgement, he has not yet filed an application to do so. 

marriann@businesslive.co.za

 

Tom Moyane’s high court application dismissed

Tom Moyane was unsuccessful in his attempt to have his axing as SA Revenue Service commissioner overturned
National
2 days ago

New Sars chief to be appointed after Moyane defeat

President Cyril Ramaphosa will 'soon' initiate the process to appoint a new Sars commissioner
National
1 day ago

Moyane defeat opens way for his successor

New Sars chief to be appointed after Ramaphosa has studied final report of the Nugent inquiry
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa’s careful balancing act in 2019

A strong showing by the ANC in next year’s general elections could embolden President Cyril Ramaphosa into making more definitive policy moves aimed ...
Features
15 hours ago

Hogan Lovells throws Tom Moyane under the bus

Former Sars boss Tom Moyane has launched a new bid to regain his position, while law firm Hogan Lovells has thrown him under the bus
Features
7 days ago

Hawks hand over Jonas Makwakwa docket to NPA

The former SA Revenue Service executive resigned in February after it emerged that a firm behind funds in his account was appointed as a service ...
National
7 days ago

Constitutional Court throws out Tom Moyane’s bid for direct access

The ruling says the fired Sars chief did not establish grounds for exclusive jurisdiction of the highest court, nor for direct access to the court
National
17 days ago

Most read

1.
Eskom mulls asset sales as Patrice Motsepe circles
National
2.
Crippling holiday-season Comair strike averted ...
National / Labour
3.
Local companies should see rest of Africa as a ...
National
4.
Low risk of load-shedding until mid January, ...
National

Related Articles

New Sars chief to be appointed after Moyane defeat
National

Moyane defeat opens way for his successor
National

Tom Moyane’s high court application dismissed
National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Moyane’s fight is simply for his salary
Opinion

Hawks hand over Jonas Makwakwa docket to NPA
National

Firing Sars boss Tom Moyane was an executive decision, court hears
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.