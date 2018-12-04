Firing Sars boss Tom Moyane was an executive decision, court hears

A loss of confidence by President Cyril Ramaphosa in axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane was enough to exercise his executive power to fire him, provided it was rational.

This was at the heart of Ramaphosa’s case before the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where arguments were heard in Moyane’s bid to get his job back.

Moyane’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court the embattled tax boss wants to be reinstated to his post, but remain on suspension so that he can “face the music”.

Mpofu indicated that Moyane does not want to “go back to his desk”, but is happy to remain on suspension and face the disciplinary inquiry against him.

This is after Moyane has spent the last nine months avoiding answering directly to any allegation put to him by either the disciplinary process or in the Sars commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent. Nugent recommended Moyane’s axing in an interim report to Ramaphosa, saying it is imperative that he appoint a permanent commissioner to begin the renewal at Sars.

The Nugent inquiry was investigating governance issues at the tax agency, which has been mired in allegations of mismanagement that deprived the fiscus of billions of rand that could have been used to fund key services such as health and education. Sars has had a shortfall of about R100bn since Moyane took over in 2014.