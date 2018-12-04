Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Firing Sars boss Tom Moyane was an executive decision, court hears

04 December 2018 - 19:14 NATASHA MARRIAN
Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. Pic:Trevor Samson/ Business Day
Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. Pic:Trevor Samson/ Business Day

A loss of confidence by President Cyril Ramaphosa in axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane was enough to exercise his executive power to fire him, provided it was rational. 

This was at the heart of Ramaphosa’s case before the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where arguments were heard in Moyane’s bid to get his job back. 

Moyane’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, told the court the embattled tax boss wants to be reinstated to his post, but remain on suspension so that he can “face the music”. 

Mpofu indicated that Moyane does not want to “go back to his desk”, but is happy to remain on suspension and face the disciplinary inquiry against him.

This is after Moyane has spent the last nine months avoiding answering directly to any allegation put to him by either the disciplinary process or in the Sars commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent. Nugent recommended Moyane’s axing in an interim report to Ramaphosa, saying it is imperative that he appoint a permanent commissioner to begin the renewal at Sars. 

The Nugent inquiry was investigating governance issues at the tax agency, which has been mired in allegations of mismanagement that deprived the fiscus of billions of rand that could have been used to fund key services such as health and education. Sars has had a shortfall of about R100bn since Moyane took over in 2014.

Mpofu said there will be no “inconvenience” to Ramaphosa if he were to reinstate Moyane to his post.  

Advocate Kameshni Pillay, for Ramaphosa, argued that reinstating Moyane would be depriving the president of exercising his executive power — the appointment and, by extension, the removal of the Sars commissioner is at the discretion of the president.

Judge Hans Fabricius asked whether it was “good enough” for Ramaphosa to contemplate the matter for an hour or so, even in the absence of a report, to determine that he had lost confidence in Moyane, to which Pillay replied “yes”. 

She said Moyane also wanted to prevent the Nugent inquiry from performing its legal function and fulfill its terms of reference. Moyane had furthermore asked the court to block Nugent from handing his final report to Ramaphosa.

Pillay told the court that Moyane has not demonstrated that he was treated unfairly. She said Ramaphosa had offered him an opportunity to rebut the evidence in Nugent’s interim report, which recommended Moyane’s axing.

Advocate Wim Trengove, representing Nugent, told the court that the president’s power to remove Moyane is not derived or sustained by any “contract”, rather it is a “public power” that is “constrained only” by rationality. The president’s power is “executive” and not “administrative” action.

Trengove said that from the beginning of Nugent’s work, Moyane displayed an attitude of “vilification and invective” towards the retired judge. 

To illustrate “rationality”, what Trengove described as the “heart” of the case, he read out extracts from Nugent’s interim report. The report reads that under Moyane, Sars reeked of “intrigue, fear, distrust and suspicion”. The operating model had been restructured, displacing 200 senior employees and compromising measures to counter criminality, meaning those who traded in illicit commodities such as tobacco operated with “little constraint”, it reads.

Judge Fabricius said he will hand down judgment before December 14, which is the deadline for Nugent to submit his final report to Ramaphosa.  

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Moyane neither fit nor entitled to lead Sars, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses Jacob Zuma’s intervention in Moyane’s court challenge to his axing
National
4 days ago

Tom Moyane rejoining Sars ‘would be a catastrophe’

Retired judge Robert Nugent says in his affidavit responding to Moyane’s high court application that the former commissioner had crippled the tax ...
National
7 days ago

Tom Moyane is taking his war with Cyril Ramaphosa to court, again

The axed Sars commissioner's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, says his team is working as quickly as possible to take legal action to protect Moyane's rights
National
22 days ago

Tom Moyane: I am not the devil incarnate

The suspended Sars boss lashes ‘biased and unfair’ judge heading the commission of inquiry into the tax agency
National
1 month ago

Murderers treated better than I was, says Tom Moyane

The suspended Sars boss lashes ‘biased and unfair’ Nugent as lawyers deliver ultimatum to Cyril Ramaphosa
National
1 month ago

Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on axing

The suspended Sars commissioner had until last Friday to argue why the president should not heed Judge Robert Nugent’s recommendation to fire him
National
1 month ago

Gartner: R200m Sars contract was pointless

IT consultancy tells Nugent commission of inquiry that it did not know contract was illegal
National
1 month ago

Sars paid lawyers R120,000 to read a book for Moyane

Exorbitant fees come under the spotlight at commission of inquiry as Luther Lebelo testifies
National
1 month ago

We did not know it was illegal, Gartner says about Sars contract

Gartner is in the hot seat over illegal contracts with the SA Revenue Service amounting to R200m
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
State calls for Amcu-NUM peace as mining sector ...
National / Labour
2.
Firing Sars boss Tom Moyane was an executive ...
National
3.
New NPA chief Batohi stresses good governance and ...
National
4.
National Assembly adopts controversial land ...
National

Related Articles

Moyane neither fit nor entitled to lead Sars, says Ramaphosa
National

Voters' concerns should be corruption, not which party to vote for
Opinion

Tom Moyane rejoining Sars ‘would be a catastrophe’
National

Constitutional Court throws out Tom Moyane’s bid for direct access
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma’s role in Sars destruction is yet to emerge
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.