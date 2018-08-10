National

Cyril Ramaphosa plans to lay off 30,000 public servants

With the government staff bill escalating, the Treasury is already setting aside R4bn for severance packages, to reduce the government’s salary bill by R20bn

10 August 2018 - 12:08 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is planning to lay off 30‚000 public servants in the next three years as part of the government’s cost-cutting measures.

This is according to Friday’s Mail and Guardian newspaper.

The report quoted "government insiders who attended this week’s cabinet lekgotla" as saying the Treasury has set aside R4bn for this financial year to kickstart the process of issuing severance packages.

A senior government official with knowledge of the planned restructuring reportedly said the layoffs would reduce the government’s salary bill by R20bn. The government is under pressure to cut costs due to a struggling economy and ever-growing social burden.

In his inaugural state of the nation address in February‚ Ramaphosa said he would reduce the size of the cabinet and streamline government departments. Later, he said, the decision to review the configuration of national departments would take several months after a "thorough analysis of the suitability and the costs of the existing configuration".

EDITORIAL: Cyril’s David Mabuza problem

Could he be the albatross to President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the same way Jacob Zuma was to Thabo Mbeki?
Opinion
1 day ago

SA is failing its women, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president sets a date for a national gender summit to discuss ways to end the scourge of violence against women and children in SA
National
20 hours ago

The five best and five worst moments of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency

It's been a hectic six months since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president. Here are the high and low points of his rule
Politics
2 days ago

How Jack Ma thinks Cyril Ramaphosa could boost SA's small business sector

Alibaba founder told Ramaphosa that all countries should be giving favourable tax rates to start-ups
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa plans to lay off 30,000 public ...
National
2.
Women are central to Julius Malema’s campaign to ...
National
3.
State capture probe to cost taxpayers a pretty ...
National
4.
Sizwe Nxasana’s exit ‘suggests a serious crisis ...
National / Education

Related Articles

David Mabuza’s shrewdest move yet
Features

EDITORIAL: It’s time for clarity on land expropriation
Opinion / Editorials

D-day for NPA's Jiba and Mrwebi to address president’s concerns
National

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: David Mabuza tops the list of Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst ...
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa's dangerous game of electoral politics
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.