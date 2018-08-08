PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa's dangerous game of electoral politics
'Sadly, the result is that investors will ratchet down their view of Ramaphosa's strength and integrity. That will have consequences'
Investors and local white voters, alarmed at the economic consequences, don't matter here. My favourite electoral analyst, Dawie Scholtz, notes that in the 12 by-elections held since Ramaphosa became president, the DA has increased its vote against the ANC. Ramaphosa doesn't have white support and he's not even looking for it.
What he wants to do is steamroll the EFF and he is doing that by adopting and adapting their policy positions, thin and implausible though almost all are, and taking territory back from them. Without Jacob Zuma and corruption to throw at the ANC, the EFF is struggling and Ramaphosa is trying not to give them space.
