National

INQUIRIES

D-day for NPA's Jiba and Mrwebi to address president’s concerns

10 August 2018 - 05:04 Claudi Mailovich
Lawrence Mrwebi. Picture: SOWETAN
Lawrence Mrwebi. Picture: SOWETAN

Friday is D-Day for controversial senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to give reasons to President Cyril Ramaphosa why they should not be suspended.

Ramaphosa gave them until August 10 to provide reasons why they should not be suspended pending inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

Jiba, deputy national director of public prosecutions, and Mrwebi, head of the specialised commercial crimes unit, recently took up their offices again after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned a high court judgment that struck them from the roll of advocates.

Mrwebi and Jiba were struck from the roll for their handling of charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

The General Council of the Bar has applied to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against the SCA judgment.

A day after the council filed its application to the top court, Ramaphosa wrote to Jiba and Mrwebi, asking them to provide him with reasons why they should not be suspended.

Ramaphosa wrote: "I cannot underscore the importance of the public’s trust in the National Prosecuting Authority and its most senior management [enough]. It is a constitutional institution that is central to the proper administration of justice. Doubt about the fitness and integrity of anyone in so senior a position as you hold jeopardises this trust and the ability of the NPA as a whole."

The decision by Ramaphosa to institute inquiries into their fitness to hold office comes ahead of the hearing of an application by Jiba among others for leave to appeal against a high court judgment in December delivered on an application by Freedom Under Law.

The court ordered the president to institute the inquiries, and set aside a decision by NPA head Shaun Abrahams to withdraw charges of perjury and fraud against Jiba.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Five big things to keep an eye on this week

Manufacturing production data will be an important sign of SA’s economic health, while prosecutions bigwigs Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi ...
National
3 days ago

Screws tighten on NPA’s Jiba and Mrwebi as Ramaphosa gives notice of suspension

The two have until August 10 to say why they shouldn’t be suspended, pending inquiries into their fitness to hold office in the National Prosecuting ...
National
8 days ago

Judges divided in NPA ruling on Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi

Sharp division is among reasons for application on reinstatement of two officials going to Constitutional Court
National
9 days ago

General Council of the Bar to appeal against ruling on Jiba and Mrwebi

The matter was put to a vote and 18 council members voted in favour of applying for leave to appeal, 12 members voted against and two abstained
National
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
State capture probe to cost taxpayers a pretty ...
National
2.
Sizwe Nxasana’s exit ‘suggests a serious crisis ...
National / Education
3.
Overdue certificates from TVET colleges are a ...
National / Education
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Day Zero spreads countrywide as ...
National

Related Articles

Five big things to keep an eye on this week
National

Screws tighten on NPA’s Jiba and Mrwebi as Ramaphosa gives notice of suspension
National

Judges divided in NPA ruling on Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi
National

General Council of the Bar to appeal against ruling on Jiba and Mrwebi
National

Ramaphosa delays Jiba probe decision
National

WATCH: What does the Jiba ruling mean for Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean-up campaign?
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.