EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: David Mabuza tops the list of Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst decisions

Bafana Bafana’s next official games may not be broadcast by the SABC, and Patrice Motsepe’s ARC buys all of TymeDigital from Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The Gautrain strike drags on into its second week, with the union reducing its salary increase demand to 9% from 10%.
Bafana Bafana’s next official games may not be broadcast by the SABC as a result of its cash crisis.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Appointing David Mabuza as his deputy tops the list of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s five worst moves since taking office in February.
On Saturday, The New York Times allocated much of its space to Mabuza, tracking his history of corruption as Mpumalanga premier. To the ANC’s credit, it has not followed US President Donald Trump’s example of crying "fake news" yet.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The fanfare accompanying Massmart’s majority acquisition by Walmart, announced in 2010, has fallen short of expectations and completely evaporated, writes Chris Gilmour.
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital has bought all of TymeDigital from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
What kind of "strongman" is afraid of comparisons with Winnie the Pooh?— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) August 8, 2018
China's Xi Jinping.https://t.co/lScWyprSvg pic.twitter.com/kBlE7fv7s6
The latest Disney movie, Christopher Robin, has been banned in China because it features Winnie the Pooh, a teddy bear used to tease President Xi Jinping.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The JSE’s SA property index has lost 20% year-to-date, its worst run in 21 years.
