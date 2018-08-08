Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: David Mabuza tops the list of Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst decisions

Bafana Bafana’s next official games may not be broadcast by the SABC, and Patrice Motsepe’s ARC buys all of TymeDigital from Commonwealth Bank of Australia

08 August 2018 - 12:38 Robert Laing
Cyril Ramaphosa and David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
The Gautrain strike drags on into its second week, with the union reducing its salary increase demand to 9% from 10%.

Bafana Bafana’s next official games may not be broadcast by the SABC as a result of its cash crisis.

Appointing David Mabuza as his deputy tops the list of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s five worst moves since taking office in February.

On Saturday, The New York Times allocated much of its space to Mabuza, tracking his history of corruption as Mpumalanga premier. To the ANC’s credit, it has not followed US President Donald Trump’s example of crying "fake news" yet.

The fanfare accompanying Massmart’s majority acquisition by Walmart, announced in 2010, has fallen short of expectations and completely evaporated, writes Chris Gilmour.

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital has bought all of TymeDigital from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The latest Disney movie, Christopher Robin, has been banned in China because it features Winnie the Pooh, a teddy bear used to tease President Xi Jinping.

Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh will not be seen on China’s big screens

China has denied Walt Disney’s request to screen the Christopher Robin film in the country — possibly because President Xi Jinping is ...
World
4 hours ago

The JSE’s SA property index has lost 20% year-to-date, its worst run in 21 years.

Graphic: KAREN MOOLMAN
Listed property hits 21-year low point

Weak economic growth and uncertainty over land reform depress sector
Companies
9 hours ago

