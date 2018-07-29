National

Fugitive lawyers living large in Australia on 'fleeced RAF funds'

29 July 2018 - 08:39 GRAEME HOSKEN
Ronald Bobroff and his wife, Elaine. File Picture: SUPPLIED

A wealthy lawyer and his son who fled South Africa after allegedly fleecing Road Accident Fund victims out of millions of rands are living a life of luxury in Australia.

Despite international arrest warrants issued for them, Ronald Bobroff and his son, Darren, live in upmarket homes in the Sydney suburb of St Ives. They have avoided arrest and extradition for the past two years while the Hawks complete their investigation.

Darren, who now runs a successful property business in Sydney's upmarket Northern Beaches and North Shore suburbs, lives in a house estimated to cost R25-million. Ronald has begun his comeback into the legal fraternity after being struck from the roll in South Africa.

The Bobroffs fled to Australia in March 2016, just days before they were due to hand themselves over to the Hawks to be arrested. Shortly afterwards, Interpol issued Red Notices for their arrest.

Ronald's wife, Elaine, was arrested soon thereafter and charged with fraud and money laundering, but the charges were dropped.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times

