Fraud and corruption in the public works department, by the numbers

27 July 2018 - 14:03

260718 Numbers Fraud by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

Public Works earmarks property worth R7.5bn for letting and sale

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi says ‘surplus’ land will be be used to generate revenue, but DA says there's more available
