Nine Gauteng vehicle testing officials arrested in R80m scam

Nine officials at Gauteng vehicle testing stations have been arrested for running a traffic fines and false documents ring that the provincial government has estimated to be worth R80m.

They are accused of fraudulently canceling traffic fines and other related documents.

The Gauteng government said on Friday that after a "thorough and wide-ranging investigation"‚ which started last year‚ authorities discovered that the suspects have been allocating outstanding traffic violation fines to deceased people‚ which enabled them to process false documents for the actual offenders.