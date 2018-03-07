The DA is demanding answers after Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba claimed on Tuesday that the Guptas are not South African citizens.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday night that in at least one case — that of Atul Gupta — the recently reappointed Gigaba seemingly got it wrong.

On Tuesday‚ Gigaba and home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni provided feedback at a media briefing following meetings the pair had with the Parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs to answer questions over the Guptas’ naturalisation.

At the briefing‚ Gigaba said Atul was not a South African citizen — but a copy of Atul’s passport‚ which was among the tranche of #GuptaLeaks e-mails‚ lists Atul as "South African" under the "Nationality" section. Non-citizens cannot apply for passports.